Poll Report: After Historic Drop and Ugly Loss, Oklahoma Falls Out of Polls

Oklahoma’s season has officially gone sideways.

A week after one of the biggest drops in the history of the AP Poll, and following a fantastic 3-0 start to the Brent Venables era, the Sooners dropped their second game in a row on Saturday in a 55-24 blowout at the hands of TCU.

Not much of anything went right for Oklahoma in Fort Worth, as the Sooners were dominated in essentially all facets of the game and also had to deal with a bevy of injuries that could very well affect the team moving forward.

As expected, Oklahoma’s second straight loss has dropped them all the way out of both the Associated Press Top 25 as well as the USA TODAY Coaches Poll on Sunday.

It's the first time in two years the Sooners have been unranked, since Oct. 18, 2020. That's a stretch of 31 consecutive polls, and also the last time OU lost back-to-back games.

The Sooners did still receive two votes, but are comfortably residing outside the rankings after five games.

Last week OU plummeted 12 spots to No. 18, which was tied for the seventh-largest drop in the 86-year history of the AP Poll. A total of 48 teams have fallen 12 spots or more in one week.

Alabama takes over the throne once again at No. 1 leap-frogging Georgia, who fell down to No. 2.

Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson all hold in their spots 3-5, respectively, with USC, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Penn State rounding out the top-10.

In addition to the Cowboys, TCU, Kansas and Kansas State hold spots from the Big 12 at No. 17, No. 19 and No. 20, respectively. For Kansas, it's their first appearance since Oct. 18, 2009, a stretch of 209 weeks of AP rankings.

The top-5 is the same among the coaches as the AP, with the Crimson Tide, Bulldogs, Buckeyes, Wolverines and Tigers holding the top five spots.

The Sooners get right back to action on Saturday taking on unranked Texas in the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.