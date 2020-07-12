AllSooners
Reports: Pride of Oklahoma Will Stay Home in 2020

John. E. Hoover

If college football season does happen in 2020, it will sound much different for Oklahoma fans.

The Pride of Oklahoma will not travel to road games in 2020, according to a report in the OU Daily.

All Big 12 schools reportedly agreed to leave their marching bands and spirit squads home when the football team hits the road this year, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

The Pride has accompanied the Sooners at every road game ever since David Boren took over as president in 1994.

Brian Britt, OU’s director of athletic bands and the head of the Pride, told the OU Daily there would be other changes ahead as everyone tries to manage risks of COVID-19.

“I think everything’s still really fluid right now with the current status of the virus," Britt told the Daily. “I think there’s so many other things that have to be decided for just starting the season and keeping everyone safe.

“All of us understand that health and safety come first. … It’s first and foremost about student safety.”

The decision hasn’t been made yet for neutral-site events like OU-Texas or postseason games.

