Projecting the Depth Chart for Oklahoma's Defense for the Week 1 Matchup against UTEP

With Oklahoma’s season opener under a week away, Sooners on SI projected the defensive two-deep for OU’s Week 1 matchup against UTEP.

Defensive End

Taylor Wein

Wyatt Gilmore

Taylor Wein emerged as a star a year ago, but the rotation behind him will be interesting to track. Wein spoke highly of Wyatt Gilmore’s offseason, and he’s ready to contribute in Miguel Chavis’ rotation.

Defensive Tackle

Oklahoma defensive lineman David Stone looks to contain Michigan's Bryce Underwood. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

David Stone

Nigel Smith OR Trent Wilson

There’s no drama at defensive tackle. David Stone, a captain, is primed for a massive year while OU will lean on Nigel Smith and Trent Wilson to bolster the rotation.

Defensive Tackle

Jayden Jackson

Bishop Thomas

Jayden Jackson battled through injury last November, but the duo of Jackson and Stone back healthy will be among the best in college football. Bishop Thomas is an experienced transfer that defensive tackles coach Todd Bates can rotate in as well.

Defensive End

Adepoju Adebawore OR Danny Okoye

Danny Okoye was the talk of spring football while Adepoju Adebawore was sidelined, but Adebawore was excellent throughout fall camp, which will give the Sooners a pair of excellent options across from Wein.

Linebacker

Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis celebrates in the CFP against Alabama. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Kip Lewis

James Nesta

Kip Lewis returns as the Sooners’ leading tackler from a year ago, and he’ll play a major role at the heart of the defense again. James Nesta will step up into a much larger role this year after the departures of Kobie McKinzie and Sammy Omosigho.

Linebacker

Owen Heinecke

Cole Sullivan

The return of Owen Heinecke was a huge addition over the offseason, but that won’t keep Cole Sullivan off the field altogether. The Michigan transfer can be deployed all across the defense, as he’s repped at Brent Venables’ cheetah position as well.

Cheetah

Oklahoma defensive back Reggie Powers III fires up the crowd at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

Reggie Powers

Cole Sullivan

Reggie Powers earned snaps in a rotation with Kendal Daniels last year, and he’ll see even more time this year for Venables. Between Powers and Sullivan, the Sooners have plenty of versatility to match up with any personnel thrown at them by opposing offenses.

Cornerback

Courtland Guillory

Trystan Haynes

Courtland Guillory starred as a true freshman a year ago, and there’s no reason he won’t be even better as a sophomore. Trystan Haynes has put together a strong offseason and is pushing for a role in the rotation as well.

Safety

Oklahoma defensive back Michael Boganowski helps on a tackle against Alabama. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Michael Boganowski

Markel Ford

Michael Boganowski is set to fill the shoes of Robert Spears-Jennings, and Markel Ford’s fall camp has him ready for a spot in Brandon Hall’s two-deep.

Safety

Peyton Bowen

Omarion Robinson

Peyton Bowen showed how good he can be a year ago when healthy, and he will serve as the experienced anchor in OU’s secondary. Omarion Robinson is fighting for a spot on the field as well after a focused offseason.

Cornerback

Eli Bowen

Jacobe Johnson

Eli Bowen finally enters the season healthy, which should be a boon for OU’s secondary, and Jacobe Johnson’s experience will again be key for the unit.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.