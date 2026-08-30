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Projecting the Depth Chart for Oklahoma's Defense for the Week 1 Matchup against UTEP

With fall camp in the rearview, who will start for the Sooners against UTEP?
Ryan Chapman|
Oklahoma defensive end Taylor Wein makes a tackle against LSU.
Oklahoma defensive end Taylor Wein makes a tackle against LSU. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

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Oklahoma Sooners

With Oklahoma’s season opener under a week away, Sooners on SI projected the defensive two-deep for OU’s Week 1 matchup against UTEP.

Defensive End

  • Taylor Wein
  • Wyatt Gilmore

Taylor Wein emerged as a star a year ago, but the rotation behind him will be interesting to track. Wein spoke highly of Wyatt Gilmore’s offseason, and he’s ready to contribute in Miguel Chavis’ rotation.

Defensive Tackle

Oklahoma Sooners, Bryce Underwood
Oklahoma defensive lineman David Stone looks to contain Michigan's Bryce Underwood. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI
  • David Stone
  • Nigel Smith OR Trent Wilson

There’s no drama at defensive tackle. David Stone, a captain, is primed for a massive year while OU will lean on Nigel Smith and Trent Wilson to bolster the rotation. 

Defensive Tackle

  • Jayden Jackson
  • Bishop Thomas

Jayden Jackson battled through injury last November, but the duo of Jackson and Stone back healthy will be among the best in college football. Bishop Thomas is an experienced transfer that defensive tackles coach Todd Bates can rotate in as well.

Defensive End

  • Adepoju Adebawore OR Danny Okoye

Danny Okoye was the talk of spring football while Adepoju Adebawore was sidelined, but Adebawore was excellent throughout fall camp, which will give the Sooners a pair of excellent options across from Wein. 

Linebacker

Oklahoma Sooners, Kip Lewis
Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis celebrates in the CFP against Alabama. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI
  • Kip Lewis
  • James Nesta

Kip Lewis returns as the Sooners’ leading tackler from a year ago, and he’ll play a major role at the heart of the defense again. James Nesta will step up into a much larger role this year after the departures of Kobie McKinzie and Sammy Omosigho.

Linebacker 

  • Owen Heinecke
  • Cole Sullivan

The return of Owen Heinecke was a huge addition over the offseason, but that won’t keep Cole Sullivan off the field altogether. The Michigan transfer can be deployed all across the defense, as he’s repped at Brent Venables’ cheetah position as well.

Cheetah 

Oklahoma Sooners, Reggie Powers III
Oklahoma defensive back Reggie Powers III fires up the crowd at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Carson Field, Sooners on SI
  • Reggie Powers
  • Cole Sullivan 

Reggie Powers earned snaps in a rotation with Kendal Daniels last year, and he’ll see even more time this year for Venables. Between Powers and Sullivan, the Sooners have plenty of versatility to match up with any personnel thrown at them by opposing offenses. 

Cornerback 

  • Courtland Guillory
  • Trystan Haynes 

Courtland Guillory starred as a true freshman a year ago, and there’s no reason he won’t be even better as a sophomore. Trystan Haynes has put together a strong offseason and is pushing for a role in the rotation as well. 

Safety 

Oklahoma Sooners, Michael Boganowski
Oklahoma defensive back Michael Boganowski helps on a tackle against Alabama. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI
  • Michael Boganowski
  • Markel Ford

Michael Boganowski is set to fill the shoes of Robert Spears-Jennings, and Markel Ford’s fall camp has him ready for a spot in Brandon Hall’s two-deep. 

Safety 

  • Peyton Bowen
  • Omarion Robinson

Peyton Bowen showed how good he can be a year ago when healthy, and he will serve as the experienced anchor in OU’s secondary. Omarion Robinson is fighting for a spot on the field as well after a focused offseason.

Cornerback 

  • Eli Bowen
  • Jacobe Johnson 

Eli Bowen finally enters the season healthy, which should be a boon for OU’s secondary, and Jacobe Johnson’s experience will again be key for the unit. 

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Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

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