Who Will Enjoy a Breakout Season for Oklahoma?

The Sooners on SI staff drafted their picks for the player who will end the year as Oklahoma’s breakout star in 2026.

DE Danny Okoye

Oklahoma defensive end Danny Okoye hits South Carolina backup quarterback Cutter Woods. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Arguably the Sooners’ most athletic player (or at least most versatile), Danny Okoye enters his junior season at 6-foot-3, 257 pounds and a whole lot more ready to play SEC football in 2026. He got just nine defensive snaps in two games as a freshman but became a regular backup last year, playing 107 snaps over 11 games. He finished with just six tackles, but flashed two quarterback sacks among them, including one at Tennessee after R. Mason Thomas’ injury. Brent Venables said he’s become “a more consistent player than at any point in time he was last year,” and as OU looks for an impact edge player opposite All-SEC junior Taylor Wein, Okoye’s competition with senior P.J. Adebawore continues into the season.

— John E. Hoover

S Michael Boganowski

Oklahoma safety Michael Boganowski chases down quarterback Bowe Bentley during the 2026 Spring Game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Michael Boganowski shouldn't be an unknown quantity to Oklahoma fans. He's played major rotational snaps the last two years in Brandon Hall's safety room, and he's widely known as a heavy-hitter. But the 2026 season will provide Boganowski with the opportunity to show he's a well-rounded safety, and he has the potential to be the final piece in a star-studded secondary that already touts Peyton Bowen, Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory.

— Ryan Chapman

LB James Nesta

Oklahoma linebacker James Nesta registers a tackle in the Sooners' 2025 win over Temple. | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

The Sooners need a linebacker to step up behind Kip Lewis, Owen Heinecke and Cole Sullivan, and James Nesta is a strong candidate to do so. Nesta, a junior, appeared on only 46 defensive snaps over his first two seasons. But the Sooners have used him regularly on special teams, helping the 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker obtain notable game experience before becoming a key defensive player. OU coach Brent Venables also said that Nesta has taken practice snaps at the cheetah spot — a hybrid position that combines the duties of a linebacker and a defensive back — so he could also back up Reggie Powers III there. Nesta’s teammates and coaches have consistently praised his improvement and maturity throughout the offseason, and time will tell if that translates to on-field production.

— Carson Field

WR Elijah Thomas

Oklahoma receiver Elijah Thomas runs after a catch in the Sooners' 2026 Spring Game. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas had a negligible impact on offense last season but became a special-teams standout with eight tackles. Last offseason, Thomas generated plenty of buzz. He's done the same thing during this preseason camp but he is much more physically — and mentally — ready to compete. He forms a triumvirate with Isaiah Sategna and Trell Harris that can transform the Sooners' offense.

— Ryan Aber

RB Jonathan Hatton Jr.

Oklahoma running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. rushes in the Spring Game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

He looks the part, but can he play the part? The answer is going to be unequivocally yes. Perhaps DeMarco Murray’s greatest gift to Oklahoma as a coach will be enjoyed by new running back coach Deland McCullough. Hatton has power, speed and star potential. He won’t start in September, but neither did Adrian Peterson when he was a freshman.

— Brady Trantham

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