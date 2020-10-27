SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

With trip to Lubbock on deck, Rattler ready to follow in Mayfield and Murray's footsteps

Parker Thune

There are a number of obvious common denominators between Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray - small in stature, Oklahoma transfers, Heisman Trophy winners.

Here's one more: both men also led memorable shootout wins in Lubbock against Texas Tech.

As Spencer Rattler prepares for his first trip to Jones AT&T Stadium, he's more than cognizant of what Mayfield and Murray were able to accomplish in the Sooners' two previous road tilts with Texas Tech.

"You can definitely take bits and pieces of what they're doing," Rattler remarked. "I guess you can say it's inspiring watching those guys play."

If it's the Sooners' previous visits to Lubbock that Rattler's studying, one can certainly see why he would be inspired. Mayfield threw for 545 yards and seven touchdowns to outduel Patrick Mahomes in the Sooners' epic 66-59 victory back in 2016. Meanwhile, in his lone year as Oklahoma's starter in 2018, Murray overcame two uncharacteristic interceptions to rack up 460 total yards and four scores in a 51-46 victory.

Lincoln Riley's offenses have averaged nearly 700 total yards against the Red Raiders over the course of his tenure on the Sooner sideline. Whatever the Oklahoma head coach does against his alma mater, it works.

And Rattler says there's plenty on tape that he can emulate.

"We've got film all the way back to Baker's first year," said Rattler. "We've got that film to look at, and we've definitely looked at things they've done and what we can do to implement it."

Nevertheless, Rattler is his own quarterback. He's Lincoln Riley's guy, through and through. So while the influences of his Heisman-winning predecessors aren't lost on him, Rattler is a different player than the signal-callers that came before him.

"I definitely see these games and learn from them," said Rattler. "But at the end of the day, I'm focused on what I'm focused on."

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lincoln Riley's 'unique perspective' on Lubbock shows why it's been so hard for Oklahoma there

Oklahoma Sooners have always had it tough playing Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock

John. E. Hoover

"Nothing new" on suspended trio, but Lincoln Riley says Halloween in Lubbock will be "as fun as it gets"

Oklahoma Sooners head coach returns to alma mater Saturday night, but his team may be without Ronnie Perkins, Trejan Bridges and Rhamondre Stevenson

Parker Thune

Patrick Welch's win leads Sooners to red hot start at East Lake

Patrick Welch leads Oklahoma Sooners to hot start at East Lake

Kemper Ball

Oklahoma's projected 2022 receiving corps could be the best in CFB history

With Talyn Shettron's commitment, Oklahoma Sooners continue to add pieces to what could become college football's most dangerous passing attack ever

Parker Thune

by

PNS-1

Sooners in the NFL, Week 7

How former Oklahoma Sooners did in Week 7 of the NFL

Caroline Grace

All-in: Caleb Williams moves to Oklahoma for good

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback commit and SI All-American's No. 1 overall prospect says he's moved into his Norman-area apartment

Parker Thune

by

Joedonlooney

Big 12, Sooners announce basketball schedule

Big 12 Conference, Oklahoma Sooners announced 2020-21 basketball schedule

Kemper Ball

OU's Gabe Brkic earns Groza Award recognition

Oklahoma Sooners kicker Gabe Brkic earns weekly recognition from Lou Groza Award

John. E. Hoover

Marvin Mims earns rare Big 12 double and national recognition from Paul Hornung Award

Oklahoma Sooners true freshman wide receiver also earns Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week after his 132 yards and two TDs against TCU

Parker Thune

Lincoln Riley on suspensions: 'Not as clear cut,' and 'I do not know what their status is right now'

Riley says Rhamondre Stevenson, Ronnie Perkins and Trejan Bridges are still up in the air

John. E. Hoover