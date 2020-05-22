Landing two-sport stud Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge has become a priority for Oklahoma outside linebackers coach Jamar Cain. However, Cain and the Sooner staff may have to fight off a new foe in the race for Rawlins-Kibonge’s commitment.

The colossal 6-foot-7 defensive end, who last week told SI Sooners that he intends to pursue a doctorate degree in addition to a professional football career, recently received an offer from Stanford. Rawlins-Kibonge hails from Oregon, so Stanford’s reputation and proximity to home are naturally quite attractive to him.

“[It’s] big for me because I’m a high academic person,” said Rawlins-Kibonge. “I really pride myself on academics and doing everything I can to make sure my education comes first.”

Rawlins-Kibonge expressed that the offer had been a long time coming, and that the Cardinal want him to play both basketball and football.

“We’d been talking for a while,” he said. “I was really happy to get the offer just because it’s been so long that we’ve been in communication. They said they’d love for me to be dual-sport, and that’s something that I’d obviously like to do.”

Despite the offer from the Cardinal, Rawlins-Kibonge remains very high on Oklahoma, primarily because of his relationship with Cain.

“I just talked to him [Thursday],” said Rawlins-Kibonge. “I just took a virtual visit. It was wonderful; they did a really good job of personalizing it. All the videos that they showed guiding me through campus were all for me. Coach Riley was there; almost the whole staff was there.”

Rawlins-Kibonge forged a bond with Cain while the Sooners’ outside linebackers coach was still at Arizona State. The four-star Portland native already held Cain in high esteem, but he says that he’s gained great respect for Riley as well.

“He just strikes me as one of those guys that’s going to let his players be themselves,” Rawlins-Kibonge said. “He only recruits those who he really likes. That’s something that’s big for me too.”

The visit was Rawlins-Kibonge’s first as a football prospect, and he told SI Sooners that although he intends to make a few visits to other schools, he doesn’t have any scheduled at the moment.

Officially listed as a strong-side defensive end, Rawlins-Kibonge is the top uncommitted prospect in the state of Oregon, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.