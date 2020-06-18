Every Tuesday and Thursday, SI Sooners unveils a new installment in the Recruiting ROI series. Over the course of 10 weeks, the series examines 20 Sooners over the last 20 years who dramatically exceeded expectations in the crimson and cream.

Like many of his compadres on the SI Sooners Recruiting ROI countdown, Obo Okoronkwo was seemingly just a depth addition to an already outstanding recruiting class.

The Sooners' 2013 signees included highly regarded four-star rushers D.J. Ward and Matt Dimon, and Okoronkwo hadn't really even moved the interest needle within his own state. The Houston native had offers from Texas Tech and SMU, but hadn't drawn the attention of Baylor, Texas or Texas A & M.

However, he did manage to draw the attention of Oklahoma inside linebackers coach Tim Kish.

Kish recruited Okoronkwo, and the Sooners offered a scholarship. Come signing day, the three-star defensive end chose Oklahoma over West Virginia, Washington State, Utah and a handful of other programs. But once Okoronkwo arrived in Norman, it took him a while to make his mark.

He redshirted in 2013, and the Sooners' depth on the defensive line prompted Okoronkwo to move to linebacker. He played in 20 games over the next two seasons, recording 17 tackles and four sacks. But come his junior season in 2016, Okoronkwo earned a starting nod - and took off.

The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder accumulated 71 tackles and ranked third in the Big 12 with nine sacks. He added two forced fumbles and three pass breakups, notching a second-team All-Big 12 nomination. It set the table for a senior season that would endear him to Sooner Nation forever.

As Baker Mayfield sparked the Sooner offense to a historic 2017 campaign, Okoronkwo emerged as the emotional leader on the defensive side. He earned All-American honors for a season that featured 76 tackles (17.5 for loss), eight sacks, three forced fumbles and two recoveries. After the Sooners' soul-crushing Rose Bowl loss to Georgia, Okoronkwo became a fifth-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams.

Over his first two NFL seasons, Okoronkwo has managed just seven tackles and 1.5 sacks, but many expect him to contend for a starting job at linebacker for the Rams in 2020. One way or another, he's under contract for the next two seasons. He tweeted earlier this year that he's in the best shape of his life, and has been training devotedly throughout the offseason.

He's in line for two intra-division matchups with former Sooner teammate Kyler Murray, who now fronts the revamped Arizona Cardinals. Provided he avoids any ailments like the foot injury that cost him part of the 2018 season, Okoronkwo should take a quantum leap and provide the Rams with a reliable and relentless edge rusher.

And Sooner Nation will no doubt be rooting him on.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.