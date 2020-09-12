Today is game day for the Sooners, but yesterday was game day for several future Sooners across the state. As Oklahoma's primary local targets showcase their skills under the Friday night lights, your SI Sooners staff will provide weekly coverage.

Across the Oklahoma prep scene on Friday evening, perhaps no player had a more dominant performance than Talyn Shettron. The Edmond Santa Fe wideout, who holds offers from Power 5 programs far and wide, proved that he's the biggest mismatch in the state. Shettron reeled in first-half touchdown catches of 70 and 9 yards in the Wolves' tilt with Edmond North.

The Class of 2022 standout wasn't done there. After the intermission, Shettron went full Ceedee Lamb on a 33-yard reception for his third touchdown of the game.

He finished with four catches for 121 yards and the three scores, lifting the Wolves to a 42-35 victory over their crosstown rivals.

Fellow 2022 prospect Gentry Williams wasn't so fortunate. The Booker T. Washington junior, a two-way stud who's widely considered the top high school player in the state, suffered a torn ACL Friday night. It's an abrupt and unfortunate end to the 2020 season for Williams, who told SI Sooners just weeks ago that he's taking "every game, every practice like it could be [his last]."

Oklahoma's recruiting Ethan Downs as a defensive end, but the Weatherford product is no slouch on the offensive side of the football. He showed off his quick feet and overpowering strength on a catch and run for a TD.

It wasn't a good night by any measure for Broken Arrow running back Maurion Horn. In a meeting of Oklahoma's two previous 6A-1 state champions, term Tigers lost 32-6 to Owasso. Horn was swarmed early and often and finished the night with just eight carries for 37 yards. His highlight was an electrifying 11-yard touchdown run, but his lowlight was a fumble that set up a Rams touchdown.

