Red River Blowout: Texas Obliterates Oklahoma in Historic Beatdown

DALLAS — With no pulse offensively and a defense on life support, Oklahoma might be tempted to pull the plug on 2022.

That’s not how college football works.

Not with Kansas coming to Norman next week.

The Sooners lost their third game in a row on Saturday in a crushing 49-0 defeat to archrival Texas. It’s OU’s first three-game losing streak since 1998 — the year before head coach Brent Venables arrived as Bob Stoops’ co-defensive coordinator — and was also OU’s first shutout since losing 29-0 to Texas A&M in 1998.

That snaps a streak of 311 consecutive games with at least something on the scoreboard for Oklahoma. That was the ninth-longest streak in college football history dating back to 1869.

It also marked the Sooners’ biggest loss to the Longhorns in the history of the series — far worse than the 45-12 defeat in 2005.

But that was a national championship Texas side, a club led by Hall of Famers Mack Brown and Vince Young and a multitude of future NFL players.

This Texas team isn’t that. The Longhorns improved to 4-2 because the 3-3 Sooners couldn’t generate a heartbeat in OU’s ugliest defeat in the history of the series.

It wasn’t for lack of Oklahoma trying.

The OU coaching staff dressed out quarterback Dillon Gabriel and trotted him out for warmups, but coming off a devastating concussion in last week’s blowout loss, he had no legitimate shot at actually playing.

So Davis Beville, an offseason transfer addition from Pittsburgh, started at quarterback — but struggled mightily and frequently gave way to a varied compilation of wildcat QBs.

Tight end Brayden Willis, running backs Eric Gray and Marcus Major and wide receiver Jalil Farooq all took direct snaps. There were reverses, end-arounds, passes, fake passes, jump passes, double-passes — there was even a toss from holder/punter Michael Turk to kicker Zach Schmit for a first down out of field goal formation.

The gamesmanship worked to a large degree against a Texas defense that often looked outnumbered on the edges.

Ultimately, it all went for naught as the Sooners couldn’t sustain the trickery — either well enough to pop a long one, or consistently enough to convert the third- and multiple fourth-down plays.

Beville completed just 6-of-12 passes for 38 yards with an interception before giving way to freshman Nick Evers late in the fourth quarter.

On the other side, Texas got a 19-of-28 passing performance from Quinn Ewers, with 267 yards and three touchdowns, plus 130 yards and two touchdowns on the ground from Bijan Robinson. Ewers and backup Hudson Card threw touchdown passes to Ja’Tavion Sanders (two), Xavier Worthy and Keilan Robinson.

After a 31-point setback last week in Fort Worth, the Sooners have lost consecutive games by a total of 80 points. That’s the largest margin of defeat for OU in back-to-back games since 1997 (85).

In the series, OU’s biggest losses were 45-12 in 2005, 34-3 in 1998, 41-9 in 1970 and 40-7 in 1941. This one reached 42-0 with a minute left in the third quarter.

The Sooners hadn’t been shut out by the Longhorns in 57 years, a 19-0 loss in 1965.