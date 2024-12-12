Report: Another Oklahoma Linebacker the Latest to Enter Transfer Portal
Oklahoma’s defense is reportedly losing a young linebacker.
Redshirt freshman Phil Picciotti announced on Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. On3's Hayes Fawcett was the first to report the news on Picciotti.
Picciotti was a highly-touted linebacker out of high school but never panned out for the Sooners. He did not appear in any games for OU in either of his first two years in Norman.
A native of Pennsylvania, Picciotti played his senior year of high school football at IMG Academy in Florida. Picciotti led IMG Academy with 144 tackles and also played running back, rushing for 250 yards.
He was a 4-star recruit, per Rivals, while ESPN, 247 Sports and On3 all listed him as a 3-star.
While Picciotti is the second linebacker to reportedly seek a transfer, he’s merely the latest Sooners defensive player to reportedly be leaving.
Picciotti joins defensive backs Jayden Rowe, Kani Walker, Erik McCarty and Makari Vickers and cheetah linebacker Dasan McCullough as OU defenders on the move. The Sooners now have 23 players from the 2024 roster who have decided to enter the transfer portal.
The winter window of the transfer portal officially opens on Dec. 9 and closes on Dec. 28. Players are not required to choose their new schools by the closing date, but they must declare by the deadline to officially be a part of the portal during the winter window.
Players also have the option to return to their original school if they don’t find a program that suits them.