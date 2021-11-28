Skip to main content
    November 28, 2021
    Report: Bob Stoops to Serve as Oklahoma's Interim Head Coach

    Stoops was the head coach of the Sooners from 1999-2016 winning one national title.
    Bombshell news has rocked the college football world on Sunday as Lincoln Riley has elected to leave his position as head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners to take over the program at USC.

    The news is understandably stunning to all involved, and the ripple effects will be felt throughout the country in the coming months and potentially years.

    In the short term, the immediate question comes to mind of who will fill in for Riley in the Sooners impending bowl game preparation and final game of the 2021 season.

    It appears that person will be a very familiar face to Oklahoma fans in former head coach Bob Stoops, according to ESPN and News 9’s Dusty Dvoracek.

    Stoops coached Oklahoma from 1999 to 2016 before entering retirement and turning over the program to Riley.

    His reaction to the situation will certainly be one fans will be interested in hearing, and everyone will get that chance in due time if he is indeed taking over to coach the team in the bowl game.

    SI Sooners will continue to monitor this massive developing situation as Riley makes the unprecedented move to the Pac-12. 

