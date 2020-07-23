Report: CeeDee Lamb Signs with Dallas

Rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has signed his first professional contract.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the former Oklahoma Sooner signed a four-year, fully guaranteed deal worth $14.01 million with the Dallas Cowboys.

The contract also includes a fifth-year option.

Lamb was the 17th pick in the NFL Draft. Cowboys ownership and management openly fawned about Lamb, repeatedly saying how shocked they were that he fell to them at No. 17.

Lamb was an All-American at OU in 2019, and was a two-time All-Big 12 performer for the Sooners as he finished his three-year career with 173 receptions (sixth in OU history) for 3,292 yards (third) and 32 touchdown catches (second).

Lamb’s career average of 19.0 yards per catch ranks first in the OU record book among players with more than 70 career receptions.

In Dallas, he’ll be paired with Pro Bowler Amari Cooper and 2019 NFL passing yards leader Dak Prescott, as well as running back Ezekiel Elliot, who leads the NFL in rushing since joining the league in 2016.

