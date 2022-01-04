Report: Former Oklahoma DB Julian Wilson Hired as Abilene Christian DB Coach

Wilson played in 48 games as a Sooner across the 2011-2014 seasons totaling 99 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss.

A former Sooner is moving up in the coaching ranks.

According to a report from On3Sports’ Matt Zenitz, former Oklahoma defensive back Julian Wilson is being hired as the new defensive backs coach at Abilene Christian.

As noted by Zenitz, Wilson spent the previous two seasons as a graduate assistant at Texas Tech - making this his first full-time coaching gig.

As a player, Wilson was a heavy contributor across four seasons in Norman from 2011-2014 playing in 48 games and making 22 starts.

In those 48 games, he totaled 99 tackles with 6.5 coming for loss while also adding four interceptions and 15 pass breakups.

Wilson then had a brief professional career signing with the Baltimore Ravens as undrafted free agent in 2015.

He then bounced around between the Kansas City Chiefs, the Minnesota Vikings, back to the Chiefs and then with the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders.

Now, he gets to start to work up the ladder in the coaching ranks beginning in the WAC in 2022.