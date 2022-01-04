Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Former Oklahoma DB Julian Wilson Hired as Abilene Christian DB Coach

    Wilson played in 48 games as a Sooner across the 2011-2014 seasons totaling 99 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss.
    Author:

    A former Sooner is moving up in the coaching ranks.

    According to a report from On3Sports’ Matt Zenitz, former Oklahoma defensive back Julian Wilson is being hired as the new defensive backs coach at Abilene Christian.

    As noted by Zenitz, Wilson spent the previous two seasons as a graduate assistant at Texas Tech - making this his first full-time coaching gig.

    As a player, Wilson was a heavy contributor across four seasons in Norman from 2011-2014 playing in 48 games and making 22 starts.

    Read More

    In those 48 games, he totaled 99 tackles with 6.5 coming for loss while also adding four interceptions and 15 pass breakups.

    Wilson then had a brief professional career signing with the Baltimore Ravens as undrafted free agent in 2015.

    He then bounced around between the Kansas City Chiefs, the Minnesota Vikings, back to the Chiefs and then with the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders.

    Now, he gets to start to work up the ladder in the coaching ranks beginning in the WAC in 2022. 

    Julian Wilson
    Football

    Report: Former Oklahoma DB Julian Wilson Hired as Abilene Christian DB Coach

    42 seconds ago
    Mike Woods
    Football

    Oklahoma WR Mike Woods Declares for NFL Draft

    3 hours ago
    Tanner Groves
    Men's Basketball

    Oklahoma Gets Three Key Players Back, Loses Two Bench Pieces vs. Baylor

    3 hours ago
    Dillon Gabriel
    Football

    Former Oklahoma Players Welcome the New Sooner Quarterback

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_16755194
    Football

    Former UCF QB Dillon Gabriel Flipping Transfer from UCLA to Oklahoma

    19 hours ago
    Alamo - Caleb Williams 1
    Football

    Commentary: What's Next for Oklahoma if Caleb Williams Leaves?

    20 hours ago
    Ethan Chargois
    Football

    Oklahoma Needs Big Night From Ethan Chargois and Jalen Hill vs. Baylor

    22 hours ago
    Brent Venables presser 8
    Football

    Oklahoma AD Joe Castilgione and HC Brent Venables Release Joint Statement on Caleb Williams

    23 hours ago