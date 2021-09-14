Report: Former Oklahoma WR Kenny Stills Signing with New Orleans Saints

Stills began his career with the Saints in 2013 and played 10 games with the Houston Texans in 2020.

After a big first week of the NFL season for former Oklahoma players, another former Sooner is getting back into the game.

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Kenny Stills is returning to the team that drafted him prior to the 2013 season in the New Orleans Saints, per a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Stills spent the previous two seasons with the Houston Texans, appearing in 12 games in 2019 and 10 games in 2020.

After spending three years in Norman from 2010-2012, Stills was selected in the fifth round, No. 144 overall, by the Saints in the 2013 NFL Draft.

After two years in New Orleans, he was a member of the Miami Dolphins from 2015-2018. Now, he returns to where it all began.

As a Sooner, Stills caught a superb 204 passes for 2,594 yards and 24 touchdowns in his three seasons. He currently stands sixth on the all-time Oklahoma receiving yards list.

In eight NFL seasons, Stills has hauled in 310 receptions for 4,843 yards and 37 touchdowns with 1,572 of the yards and eight of the touchdowns coming as a member of the Saints.

As Garafolo mentioned in his report, this signing is as a practice squad member for now, but the expectation is Stills will move to the active roster if all goes well in the coming days and weeks.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.