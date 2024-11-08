Report: Missouri QB Brady Cook Set to Miss Oklahoma Clash
Missouri will be without a key piece against Oklahoma.
Per a report by PowerMizzou.com, the No. 24-ranked Tigers will be without starting quarterback Brady Cook.
Cook has started the last 35 games for Missouri, but he exited the Tigers’ loss to Alabama with a wrist injury.
Prior to taking on the Crimson Tide, he left Missouri’s contest against Auburn with a high ankle sprain, but he was able to return and lead the Tigers to victory.
In Cook’s absence, Eli Drinkwitz will turn to Drew Pyne, who completed 6-of-12 passes for 42 yards and three interceptions in relief of Cook in Missouri’s 34-0 loss to Alabama.
Before that, Pyne finished 10-of-21 passing against Auburn for 78 yards.
Pyne played at Arizona State in 2023 after transferring from Notre Dame.
The Tigers won’t be the only team fighting the injury bug on Saturday night.
Though OU wide receivers Jalil Farooq and Deion Burks are probable to make their returns at Faurot Field, Sooners Illustrated’s Josh Callaway reported on Friday that Oklahoma running back Jovantae Barnes didn’t make the trip to Columbia, MO.
Barnes injured his ankle in the Sooners’ 59-14 win over Maine last week, though he was still able to rush for 203 yards and three scores.
If Brent Venables’ Sooners can overcome Barnes’ absence and return from Missouri victorious, it would extend OU’s bowl streak to 26-straight years, which is the second-longest run in the country behind only Georgia.
Kickoff between the Sooners and the Tigers is slated for 6:45 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.