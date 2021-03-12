FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Report: Nebraska wants to cancel trip to Oklahoma

Cornhuskers reportedly want to cancel their 50th anniversary game and schedule someone else in Lincoln instead
Oklahoma’s anniversary game against Nebraska this season is reportedly on the chopping block.

College football insider Brett McMurphy of Stadium tweeted Friday, citing unnamed sources, that Nebraska is “trying to get out of playing Oklahoma on Sept. 18.”

McMurphy said his source told him the Cornhuskers have contacted other schools to play in Lincoln on that date.

The game was scheduled in 2016 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1971 “Game of the Century,” a 35-31 Huskers win over the Sooners when the Big Eight foes were ranked No. 1 and No. 2

This year’s game is part of a home-and-home series. OU is scheduled to play in Lincoln on Sept. 22, 2022.

