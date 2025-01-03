Report: Oklahoma Freshman Defensive Back to Enter Transfer Portal
A few days after Oklahoma’s season officially ended, another player is reportedly on his way out.
Defensive back Mykel Patterson-McDonald will enter the transfer portal, per Collin Kennedy of 247 Sports. Patterson-McDonald was a freshman in 2024.
Patterson-McDonald is a native of Moore, OK, who came to Norman with high expectations.
A two-way player for Westmoore, Patterson-McDonald starred for the Jaguars at defensive back while also playing wide receiver and running back. As a senior at Westmoore, Patterson-McDonald notched 62 solo tackles, 14 pass deflections and one interception.
Patterson-McDonald was rated as a 4-star prospect by Rivals, while ESPN, On3 and 247 Sports each had him graded as a 3-star. Rivals ranked Patterson-McDonald as the No. 36 safety prospect in the Class of 2024.
The defensive back chose Oklahoma over offers from Houston, Missouri, Iowa State and others. He followed the footsteps of his father, Larry McDonald, who walked onto OU’s football team.
While Patterson-McDonald came to Norman with plenty of accolades, he never saw the field during his freshman year, playing zero snaps on defense or special teams.
Patterson-McDonald was also expected to be a track and field athlete for the Sooners, as he competed in long jump and the 200-meter dash in high school.
Patterson-McDonald is one of several defensive backs from the 2024 squad to enter the transfer portal. He joins Jayden Rowe, Kani Walker, Erik McCarty and Makari Vickers as other players from the secondary to depart from OU.
Four other OU defensive players have also entered the transfer portal during its winter window: linebacker Dasan McCullough, linebacker Phil Picciotti, linebacker Lewis Carter and defensive lineman Ashton Sanders.
Report: Oklahoma Defensive Coordinator Zac Alley Leaving for Different Job
The Sooners signed five defensive backs —Trystan Haynes, Courtland Guillory, Omarion Robinson, Marcus Wimberly and Maliek Hawkins — to the Class of 2025 on Early Signing Day in December. 247 Sports has Haynes and Guillory graded as 4-star prospects, with the other three rated as 3-stars.
The winter window of the transfer portal closed on Dec. 28, but because the Sooners played in a bowl game on Dec. 27, OU players had a few extra days grace to enter the portal.
The next portal window will open on April 16 and close on April 25.