Report: Oklahoma Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

Steele Wasel was a walk-on from nearby Choctaw who transferred last summer from Akron.

John E. Hoover

Steele Wasel at Choctaw
Steele Wasel at Choctaw / Nathan J. Fish/The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK
Another Oklahoma quarterback has entered the transfer portal.

Redshirt freshman Steele Wasel, a preferred walk-on from Choctaw, has reportedly decided to leave OU after one season in Norman.

That’s according to 247 Sports.

The 6-foot-3, 228-pound Wasel began his college career at Akron and redshirted for the Zips before transferring to OU last summer.

Following the portal departures of Jackson Arnold and Brendan Zurbrugg, Wasel was one of just three quarterbacks on the OU roster for the Armed Forces Bowl on Friday against Navy. It’s unclear if Wasel will be available for the Sooners or if he’s already decided to leave.

Wasel sas a 3-star high school prospect by Rivals after a prolific and successful career at Choctaw. 

As a senior for the Yellowjackets in 2022, he completed 71 percent of his passes (191-of-269) for 3,325 yards with 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He also rushed for 543 yards (10.6 yards per carry) and scored five touchdowns on the ground.

Wasel was a three-year starter for coach Jake Corbin and was named Oklahoma All-State. As a sophomore in 2020, he Wasel racked up 3,324 total yards and 33 touchdowns and powered his team the state championship game.

He chose Akron over scholarship offers from Arkansas State, Memphis, Rice, Tulsa and Virginia Tech, and had several Power 5 offers as a preferred walk-on.

If Wasel has also opted out of the bowl game, the Sooners now go into Friday’s bowl game against the Midshipmen with just two quarterbacks on the roster: true freshman Michael Hawkins and seventh-year senior Casey Thompson. Thompson took just one snap this year (the final kneel-down against Nebraska), while Hawkins started three games in the middle of the season.

Wasel told Sooners On SI in June that he grew up an OU fan and recruit going to games when Baker Mayfield was winning the Heisman Trophy.

“It was my freshman year,” he said. “They started inviting me to come out to some of the games, and just watching Baker Mayfield play as a young kid, getting into football, it was pretty damn cool.

John E. Hoover
