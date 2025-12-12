Oklahoma's Task Gets Even Tougher as SEC Drops 2026 Football Schedule

A nine-game conference schedule should be no big deal for Oklahoma.

The Sooners played nine league games every year in as a member of the Big 12 Conference from 2012-23, and did all right: seven conference championships and an 84-23 record (.785).

But these particular nine games — against nine SEC teams, with the dates and locations of those games officially revealed by the league Thursday night on ESPN — are a whole other matter.

OU opens Southeastern Conference action in 2026 with a daunting road trip to this year's champion — and a two-time national champion — Georgia. OU has never played a game in Athens, and their only previous meeting was a classic 54-48 double-overtime shootout Bulldogs victory in the Rose Bowl CFP semifinal in 2017.

After that gauntlet, OU gets a needed break with its only open date of the 2026 season on Oct. 3.

That open date comes just in time for the Sooners take on Texas in Dallas in the annual Red River Rivalry on Oct. 10. OU has lost three of its last four against the Longhorns, games in which OU has failed to score a touchdown at the Cotton Bowl.

On Oct. 17, the Sooners play host to Kentucky. The Wildcats were coached by Bob Stoops' baby brother, Mark Stoops, starting in 2013, but Stoops was fired on Dec. 1 after back-to-back losing seasons. That's no doubt a relief for big brother and the rest of the Stoops family. OU leads the all-time series with the Wildcats, 2-1, with their most recent meetings a home-and-home series in 1980 and '82. UK won the first meeting 13-7 in the 1950 Orange Bowl — OU's very first bowl game.

OU travels to Starkville on Oct. 24 for its first ever meeting with the Mississippi State Bulldogs, now coached by former Sooner offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

On Halloween, Oklahoma hosts South Carolina.

Then Oklahoma visits Florida on Nov. 7.

OU hosts Ole Miss for the second year in a row on Nov. 14.

On Nov. 21, the Sooners hosts old Big 12 rival Texas A&M in Norman.

The Sooners' season finale has Oklahoma visiting Missouri on Nov. 28.

To recap, that's home games with Georgia, Kentucky, Texas A&M and South Carolina and road games at Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi State and Missouri, plus the Texas game in Dallas (OU is the designated home team this year).

Shifting to nine conference games was a big step for the SEC, which since expanding to 12 schools in 1992 has clung to an eight-game conference schedule — which explains why commissioner Greg Sankey has delivered the news in rationed, bite-sized portions.

After raiding the Big 12 in 2012 to add Texas A&M and Missouri and get to 14 members, the league’s unbalanced schedule and “permanent rivals” guidelines meant some schools simply couldn’t play each other.

Georgia and Texas A&M, for instance, famously have played just one time, in Athens, between 2012 and today. The expansion to 16 members with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas only complicated that matrix.

But on Aug. 21, the SEC announced it would discard the eight-game model and adopt a nine-game schedule.

On Sept. 22, news broke that the league had determined its framework for the foreseeable future.

Now, in mid-December, we know what, we know who, and we know where and when.

Oklahoma's SEC opponents 2026-2029 | SEC

Next season unfolds over just 13 weeks rather than 14, so teams will get only one open date instead of two. Teams will play three annual opponents for the next four years and will evenly rotate through the other 12 members — six per year — on an every-other-year basis.

In Oklahoma’s case, the three annual opponents are Texas, Missouri and Ole Miss — and that will be up for review every four years.

In 2026 and 2028, the Sooners will play Kentucky, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi State, alternating with them home-and-home.

Then in 2027 and 2029, OU faces the other side of the SEC: Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn, LSU and Vanderbilt, again home-and-home.

The Sooners’ non-conference schedule has been set for a while now.

OU opens at home on Sept. 5 against UTEP. The Miners went 2-10 under Scotty Walden this season and currently play in Conference USA but will be members of the Mountain West Conference when they come to Norman next season.

Oklahoma visits Michigan for the first time ever on Sept. 12 as the two historical powerhouses meet in Ann Arbor at The Big House. OU won this year’s contest 24-13 in Norman. Michigan is 9-3 this season, but will have a new look next fall as the school just fired head coach (and former OU offensive lineman) Sherrone Moore on Wednesday afternoon.

Then on Sept. 19, the Sooners conclude regular-season play at home against New Mexico. The Lobos have played in the Mountain West Conference since 1999 and this season under coach Jason Eck are playing in their first bowl game since 2016. They take on Minnesota on Dec. in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

In their first two seasons as a member of the SEC under Brent Venables, the Sooners are 8-8 — 2-6 last year, 6-2 this year.

Brent Venables feels his first four seasons — a roller coaster at times going 6-6, 10-2, 6-6 and 10-2 — allowed him the time to develop a culture that values personal relationships and loyalty as the right kind of fuel to produce championships.

Time will tell, but a return to the College Football Playoff is a good sign he’s right.