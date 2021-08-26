Report: Oklahoma RB Tre Bradford No Longer With the Team

The LSU transfer from Lancaster, TX, had drawn attention for his speed and explosiveness, but the OU Daily reports he's no longer a part of the Sooner team.

According to a report in the OU Daily, sophomore running back Tre Bradford is no longer with the Oklahoma football team.

The Daily report cites "multiple" unnamed sources in saying Bradford has missed the Sooners' last two practices. Bradford does remain on the football team's official online roster as of Thursday afternoon.

Assistant sports editor Austin Curtright reports that the OU student newspaper has reached out to the athletics department about Bradford's absence, but had not yet received a response to the query.

Bradford transferred to Oklahoma in June from LSU and had been applauded in recent interviews by head coach Lincoln Riley and running backs coach DeMarco Murray, as well as teammates, for his speed and explosiveness.

His departure for reasons unknown leaves the Sooners with just two scholarship running backs: in redshirt junior Kennedy Brooks, who opted out of the 2020 college football season, and junior Eric Gray, who played his first two seasons at Tennessee.

The news comes on the heels of this week's revelation that junior Marcus Major, who was vying for third-string reps with Bradford, is academically ineligible and won't play this season.

The Sooners also lost two running backs from last season when T.J. Pledger transferred to Utah and Seth McGowan was kicked off the team for his apparent involvement in an alleged armed robbery.

The backups as of now are walk-ons Jaden Knowles and Todd Hudson, although it's like that fullback Jeremiah Hall could get some snaps in a pinch.