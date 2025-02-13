All Sooners

Report: Oklahoma Staff Member Leaving for Washington

The Sooners are reportedly set to lose assistant director of player personnel JP Losman to the Huskies.

Ryan Chapman

Former NFL quarterback J. P. Losman
Former NFL quarterback J. P. Losman / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
A member of Oklahoma’s support staff is reportedly on the move. 

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Thursday that OU assistant director of player personnel JP Losman is expected to take a job at Washington as the school’s assistant quarterbacks coach. 

Losman's wife Zulaikha ("Zu") was also on OU's football support staff as Director of SOUL Mission/Player and Family Relations. Recruits and players often talked about her as a key member of the SOUL Mission who established a strong relationship with their families.

JP Losman finished his college career at Tulane and he was a first round draft pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. 

He had stints with Buffalo, the Oakland Raiders, the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins as a player, and he crossed paths with current Washington coach Jedd Fisch while in Seattle. 

Losman joined Clemson’s coaching staff as a coaching intern in 2017, and he eventually was elevated to the role of analyst with the Tigers in 2020.

When Brent Venables was hired at Oklahoma, Losman and his wife, was also at Clemson from 2019-22, made the jump with Venables, and they worked on the Sooner staff ever since. 

While there were no major shakeups with OU’s offensive staff when Venables hired Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, the young offensive mind did bring a colleague with him from Pullman, WA.

John Kuceyeski had a one-year contract for $200,000 approved by Oklahoma’s Board of Regents last month, where he will serve as a senior offensive analyst and work with the quarterbacks alongside Arbuckle. 

Before serving as Washington State’s quarterbacks coach under Arbuckle last year, he was the director of player personnel at Western Kentucky alongside Arbuckle. 

Prior to joining the Hilltoppers’ staff, Kuceyeski was the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at Eastern Illinois for three years. He’s also served on staffs at Cornell, Iowa State, Toledo, Western Michigan and Northwestern. 

