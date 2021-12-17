Oklahoma WR Theo Wease Withdraws Name from Transfer Portal

Wease has missed the entire 2021 season to this point with a lower-body injury.

A big win for Oklahoma in the transfer portal.

The Sooners have seen some high-profile offensive players hit the transfer portal this month and head to new programs, but Brent Venables and company are getting one key pass-catcher to rethink things.

Junior wide receiver Theo Wease announced on Friday evening that he would be returning to Oklahoma, citing that he had had "unfinished business" in Norman.

This is obviously significant as Wease, when healthy, has proven to be one of the best receivers on the roster.

After a successful 2020 season that saw him start all 11 games and tie for the team-lead with 37 receptions, Wease has never seen the field in 2021 thanks to a lower body injury in fall camp.

Now, he can return to action at full health in 2022 alongside an already-talented Oklahoma receiving corps.

Despite losing Jadon Haselwood to the portal, the Sooners still bring back a bevy of talent including Marvin Mims, Mike Woods, Mario Williams and Drake Stoops.

Toss Wease into the mix and that appears to be a significant strength of the team once again for Oklahoma heading into the first year under new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.