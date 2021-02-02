Report: Oklahoma's Bookie Radley-Hiles enters transfer portal

Brendan "Bookie" Radley-Hiles Pool photo / Ty Russell

Oklahoma defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles has entered the transfer portal.

The news was reported Tuesday by Rivals via its Transfer Portal Twitter feed.

Later, 247 Sports reported the same news.

In his three seasons at Oklahoma, Radley-Hiles recorded 115 tackles and picked opposing quarterbacks off three times, taking one interception back for a touchdown.

The former 5-star recruit from IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL, was a three-year starter for the Sooners defense since arriving in the 2018 class.

The 5-foot-10, 187-pound Radley-Hiles was the No. 2 cornerback in the nation, according to Rivals, the No. 6 player in the state of Florida and the 17th-best prospect in the nation. 247 Sports ranked him the No. 5 corner nationally, the No. 7 prospect in Florida, and the 38th-best player in the nation overall.

“He’s very gifted," former defensive coordinator Mike Stoops said when Radley-Hiles signed. "The game comes easy to him. He’s easy to coach. He’s not one of those guys that you have to coach every foot on the field.”

He played cornerback in high school but began his college career as a safety before Stoops moved Radley-Hiles to nickel back ahead of his sophomore season.

While he was inconsistent at times on the field, teammates and coaches alike lauded Radley-Hiles' work ethic behind the scenes.

"I don't know if we've got a bigger team player on this team that that guy," Lincoln Riley said in a video press conference earlier this year.

"We will be a worse program the day he's not here."

One of Radley-Hiles' best friends growing up in California's San Fernando Valley was running back T.J. Pledger. They both attended IMG Academy together, both played at OU together, and now both have left via the NCAA Transfer Portal together. Pledger is headed to Utah; Radley-Hiles has not announced his destination.

“The game means so much to him, and he has his promises he wants to fulfill,” outgoing senior cornerback Tre Brown said of Radley-Hiles. “The way he plays the game, he plays it with heart and he’s our brother. For him to be a leader and be vocal, we feed off that.

“I love that guy. He’s a great defensive back, does everything great.”