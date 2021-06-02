Report: State Fair of Texas is Back in 2021

The Sooners and Longhorns will tangle on Oct. 9 and the Dallas Morning News reports that the grounds at State Fair Park will be open for business.

Welcome to the State Fair of Texas Bryan Terry-USA TODAY NETWORK

Get your corny dogs ready. Oklahoma and Texas fans will have a place to either celebrate or commiserate this year.

In addition to the anticipated return of fans at capacity for the annual OU-Texas showdown at Cotton Bowl Stadium on Oct. 9, fans will get the full experience as the State Fair of Texas returns in 2021.

That’s according to a report Wednesday in the Dallas Morning News.

The State Fair itself will take place at Dallas’ Fair Park from Sept. 24 to Oct. 17. The Morning News reports that the Fair will still follow CDC and local guidelines regarding COVID-19 protocols, which will be announced later.

Last year’s game went on as usual — Oklahoma won 53-45 in four overtimes — but with two major exceptions: 25 percent fan capacity, and no State Fair. Fans could get fair food at a drive-thru parade, but most complained about long waits or cold food.

That won’t be the case this year.