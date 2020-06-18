AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Former Oklahoma RB, Ex-CFL Star Roy Finch Arrested In Cleveland County

Parker Thune

As first reported by The Oklahoman and confirmed by multiple sources Thursday, former Sooner running back Roy Finch has been arrested on charges of felony assault and battery. 

The arrest is the latest in a string of legal scrapes for Finch, who hasn't played competitive football since 2017. He hasn't yet gone to trial for a 2018 case of assault and battery on a police officer. He was arrested again in 2019 for kidnapping and domestic abuse, though those charges were later dismissed.

According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, Finch's latest arrest occurred on Tuesday, and he's the subject of a victim's protective order filed the same day via Cleveland County District Court.

Finch played for the Sooners from 2010-13, and earned playing time as a change-of-pace back and kick returner. He notched 2,953 all-purpose yards and nine total touchdowns over his four seasons in the crimson and cream. The speedy 5-foot-7 scatback also holds a share of the school record for longest scoring play, as he returned a kickoff 100 yards to paydirt against Kansas in 2012.

Finch wasn't selected in the 2014 NFL draft. He spent time in the New England Patriots' camp, but never saw game action and was released before ever appearing in an NFL game.

Finch spent 2014 with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League, earning sporadic playing time. He sat out the 2015 season to finish his degree, and after graduating from OU, he returned to CFL action as a return specialist. He racked up over 2,000 return yards and one touchdown in 2016, and then tied a Calgary franchise record in 2017 with three kick return TDs.

Finch announced after his 2018 arrest that he'd be taking a hiatus from football, and though he hasn't officially retired, he hasn't played since.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting ROI, an SI Sooners 20 for 2020 series: Obo Okoronkwo

Oklahoma rush linebacker wasn't an immediate sensation, but emerged as an impact player as an upperclassman and rode his success to the NFL

Parker Thune

Why 2021 DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge chose Oklahoma over Stanford

New Sooners commit says he intends to play both football and basketball, says virtual visit helped tip the scales

Parker Thune

2021 DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge intends to commit this afternoon

Four-star recruit from Portland would be Sooners' third DE commit in 2021 class

Parker Thune

2020 Schedule Preview: TCU

TCU coach Gary Patterson's program is built on stability, but the Horned Frogs have made some important changes

John. E. Hoover

Bob Stoops, Josh Heupel, Roy Williams among 2021 College Football Hall of Fame candidates

Former Sooners head coach, quarterback, safety all contributed to Oklahoma's most recent national title in 2000

Parker Thune

Recruiting ROI, an SI Sooners 20 for 2020 series: Aaron Colvin

Owasso native went from relatively obscure in-state prospect to Sooner standout and NFL mainstay

Parker Thune

As Twitter explodes over Mike Gundy's T-shirt, Sooners stay relatively quiet... for now

Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard announced on Twitter that he would not participate in football activity for Cowboys "until there is change"

Parker Thune

Sooners QB target Caleb Williams marches for Black Lives Matter campaign

Oklahoma continues to pursue commitment from five-star Washington, D.C. native, but he's focused on bigger things than football at the moment

Parker Thune

2022 WR Talyn Shettron: "I'm a competitor in all aspects of life"

Four-star Edmond Santa Fe product is one of Oklahoma Sooners' top offensive targets in class of 2022

Parker Thune

Tidbits from the Trail: Sooners could earn commitment from four-star Portland DE

Riley, Oklahoma miss out on Raheim Sanders and J.C. Latham, but Caleb Williams and Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge set decision dates

Parker Thune