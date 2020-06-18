As first reported by The Oklahoman and confirmed by multiple sources Thursday, former Sooner running back Roy Finch has been arrested on charges of felony assault and battery.

The arrest is the latest in a string of legal scrapes for Finch, who hasn't played competitive football since 2017. He hasn't yet gone to trial for a 2018 case of assault and battery on a police officer. He was arrested again in 2019 for kidnapping and domestic abuse, though those charges were later dismissed.

According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, Finch's latest arrest occurred on Tuesday, and he's the subject of a victim's protective order filed the same day via Cleveland County District Court.

Finch played for the Sooners from 2010-13, and earned playing time as a change-of-pace back and kick returner. He notched 2,953 all-purpose yards and nine total touchdowns over his four seasons in the crimson and cream. The speedy 5-foot-7 scatback also holds a share of the school record for longest scoring play, as he returned a kickoff 100 yards to paydirt against Kansas in 2012.

Finch wasn't selected in the 2014 NFL draft. He spent time in the New England Patriots' camp, but never saw game action and was released before ever appearing in an NFL game.

Finch spent 2014 with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League, earning sporadic playing time. He sat out the 2015 season to finish his degree, and after graduating from OU, he returned to CFL action as a return specialist. He racked up over 2,000 return yards and one touchdown in 2016, and then tied a Calgary franchise record in 2017 with three kick return TDs.

Finch announced after his 2018 arrest that he'd be taking a hiatus from football, and though he hasn't officially retired, he hasn't played since.

