Schedule Review: A Look at Oklahoma's Opponents After Week 5
Temple
The Owls had a Thursday night home game against undefeated Army. And after this week, Army is still unbeaten, handling Temple 42-14. The loss dropped Temple to 1-4 before traveling to UConn on Saturday.
Houston
It’s been two weeks and Houston is still looking for its first points of Big 12 play, let alone a win.
The Cougars lost to Iowa State 20-0 on Saturday night after getting shut out by Cincinnati last week. Back-to-back losses dropped Houston to 1-4.
Now, Houston has even less time to figure things out before heading to TCU on Friday night.
Tulane
The Green Wave is rolling in AAC play. Tulane thumped South Florida 45-10 after beating Louisiana 41-33 last week. After a tough non-conference slate, the Green Wave is 3-2. AAC play will continue against UAB on Saturday.
Tennessee
The undefeated Volunteers got a week off after beating OU 25-15 last week to start SEC play. Tennessee has another upcoming road trip to Arkansas on Saturday.
Auburn
Sooner fans know what happened to Auburn this week, as the Tigers lost to Oklahoma 27-21 on Saturday. Auburn has started SEC play 0-2 after two close calls. And next week will be the Tigers’ toughest challenge on their schedule on the road at Georgia.
Texas
It was Arch Manning again as QB1 with Quinn Ewers still battling an oblique injury. Texas was slow out of the gate against Mississippi State but eventually ran away with it 35-13 for a win in the Longhorns’ SEC debut. Manning threw for 324 yards and a pair of TDs, and added a rushing score in his second career start.
Still undefeated, the Longhorns will get a bye week along with OU before the Red River Rivalry at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 12.
South Carolina
The Gamecocks got a week off before hosting Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. South Carolina is 3-1 and 1-1 in SEC play so far with its lone loss coming against LSU.
Ole Miss
The then-No. 6 Rebels suffered one of the biggest upsets of the week, losing to Kentucky at home, 20-17. The Wildcats scored the only points of the fourth quarter with a short touchdown run to take the lead and the win.
Ole Miss now heads to South Carolina, with both teams entering the matchup with one conference loss and the Rebels at 4-1 overall.
Maine
Maine has won back-to-back games after beating Albany 34-20. The Blackbears are now above .500 at 3-2 with undefeated Delaware next after a bye week.
Missouri
The 4-0 Tigers got a week of rest before traveling to Texas A&M at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Aggies are 4-1 after beating Arkansas on Saturday.
Alabama
The game of the week lived up to the hype.
In a top-5 showdown, Alabama fended off Georgia’s comeback attempt and pulled off the 41-34 upset thanks to an interception in the end zone with 43 seconds left. The Crimson Tide started the game up 28-0.
Alabama remained unbeaten at 4-0 with the win. And now things get easier for the Crimson Tide with a trip to Vanderbilt on Saturday.
LSU
The Tigers have rattled off four wins in a row since losing their season opener to USC.
Most recently, LSU handled South Alabama 42-10 on Saturday night to improve to 4-1. The Tigers get a week off before getting back to SEC play against Ole Miss.