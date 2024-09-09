All Sooners

SEC Announces Kickoff Time for Oklahoma-Tennessee Game

The Sooners and Vols meet on Sept. 21 in Norman, the SEC opener for both and OU's first ever game as a member of the Southeastern Conference.

John E. Hoover

Fans hold up their phones to light up the stadium during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Houston Cougars at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
Fans hold up their phones to light up the stadium during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Houston Cougars at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
Where else would the Southeastern Conference put its new blue blood’s first game as a member of the league other than prime time?

No. 15 Oklahoma’s home game next week against No. 7 Tennessee has been picked up for a national broadcast by ABC and will kick off in prime time at 6:30 p.m., the SEC announced Monday.

It’s a showcase showdown of the league’s old guard versus its new. While OU is in its first year in the SEC, the Volunteers were a founding member in 1933.

OU leads the all-time series 3-1, including a 34-10 win in Norman in 2014 and a 31-24 victory in Knoxville in 2015. OU also owns a 26-24 victory over the Vols in the 1968 Orange Bowl. 

Tennessee’s only victory over Oklahoma came in the 1939 Orange Bowl, when the Vols won 17-0.

Both Tennessee and Oklahoma are 2-0 this season and are big favorites with non-conference home games this week. 

OU beat Temple 51-3 and survived a scare from Houston 16-12, while UT beat Chattanooga 69-3 and last week crushed No. 24 North Carolina State 51-10 in Charlotte.

This week, OU hosts Tulane while Tennessee takes on Kent State at Neyland Stadium.

John E. Hoover

