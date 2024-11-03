SEC Announces Oklahoma Kickoff Time at Missouri
Nighty night, Sooner Nation.
Oklahoma on Sunday learned its official kickoff time for this week's Southeastern Conference clash at No. 25-ranked Missouri, and after four straight daytime kickoffs, the Sooners are back under the lights.
OU and Mizzou kick off at 6:45 p.m. at Faurot Field in Columbia.
It'll be OU's first night kickoff since the Tennessee game back on Sept. 28. The Sooners have started their last four games at 2:30 p.m. (Auburn and Texas) or 11 a.m. (Ole Miss and Maine).
The Tigers are 6-2 on the season, while OU comes in 5-4 after beating the Black Bears 59-14 in Norman on Saturday.
Missouri's last game was a 34-0 loss at Alabama two weeks ago. The Tigers were off this weekend.
The OU-Missouri game will be carried by SEC Network.
The Sooners lead the all-time series with Mizzou 67-24-5, but they haven't played since 2011 in Norman, and haven't met in Columbia since 2010. In 2012, the Tigers left the Big 12 and joined the SEC.
OU's last win at Missouri was in 2006, when the Sooners beat the Tigers 26-10. Before that, Oklahoma had only lost twice (1998, 1983) in Columbia since 1981.
The Sooners are coming off their best performance of the season, a 45-point domination of the FCS Bears. OU put up 665 total yards, including 381 rushing.