SEC Announces Possible Kickoff Times for Oklahoma-Auburn Game
Oklahoma has yet to play its first game as a member of the Southeastern Conference, but it’s not too early to look ahead to next week’s inaugural SEC road game.
On Sept. 28 — one week after OU opens SEC play against No. 6-ranked Tennessee — the Sooners hit the road for a game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The SEC on Monday paired down the possibilities for the OU-Auburn kickoff time and television designations.
Kickoff time will be either 2:30 or 3:15 p.m., and the game will be carried by either ABC, ESPN or the SEC Network, depending on how this week’s games shake out.
In addition to OU (3-0) hosting the Vols (3-0) in a 6:30 p.m., ABC-televised game on Saturday night (ESPN’s “College GameDay” will originate from Norman on Saturday morning), Auburn (2-1) opens SEC play at home against Arkansas (2-1).
The SEC will likely pick a time for OU-Auburn on Saturday night after the Sooners-Vols showdown.
OU is 2-0 all-time against the Tigers, with victories in the 2016-17 Sugar Bowl and the 1971-72 Sugar Bowl.