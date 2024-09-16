All Sooners

SEC Announces Possible Kickoff Times for Oklahoma-Auburn Game

The Sooners open SEC play this week with Tennessee, then go on the road next week to visit the Tigers in Auburn.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oklahoma has yet to play its first game as a member of the Southeastern Conference, but it’s not too early to look ahead to next week’s inaugural SEC road game.

On Sept. 28 — one week after OU opens SEC play against No. 6-ranked Tennessee — the Sooners hit the road for a game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The SEC on Monday paired down the possibilities for the OU-Auburn kickoff time and television designations.

Kickoff time will be either 2:30 or 3:15 p.m., and the game will be carried by either ABC, ESPN or the SEC Network, depending on how this week’s games shake out.

In addition to OU (3-0) hosting the Vols (3-0) in a 6:30 p.m., ABC-televised game on Saturday night (ESPN’s “College GameDay” will originate from Norman on Saturday morning), Auburn (2-1) opens SEC play at home against Arkansas (2-1). 

The SEC will likely pick a time for OU-Auburn on Saturday night after the Sooners-Vols showdown.

OU is 2-0 all-time against the Tigers, with victories in the 2016-17 Sugar Bowl and the 1971-72 Sugar Bowl.

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

