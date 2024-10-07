All Sooners

SEC Announces Window for Oklahoma-South Carolina Kickoff Time

The Sooners host the Gamecocks on Oct. 19 at Owen Field, and the Southeastern Conference revealed Monday the times it has targeted for kickoff.

John E. Hoover

Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI
In this story:

The Southeastern Conference announced kickoff times for next week’s football games on Monday, and Oklahoma’s home game with South Carolina will be a morning kickoff.

The Sooners and Gamecocks meet in Norman on Oct. 19 and will start at either 11 a.m. on ESPN or 11:45 a.m. on the SEC Network.

While OU goes into Saturday’s Red River Rivalry showdown with No. 1-ranked at 4-1 overall and 1-1 in SEC play, the Gamecocks are 3-2 and 1-2, with wins over Old Dominion, Kentucky and Akron and losses to LSU and Ole Miss.

Other SEC games on the slate for Oct. 19 are Auburn at Missouri (11 a.m. or 11:45 a.m.), Alabama at Tennessee (2:30 p.m.), Texas A&M at Missouri (3:15 p.m.), LSU at Arkansas (6 p.m.), Ball State at Vanderbilt (6 p.m.), Georgia at Texas (6:30 p.m.) and Kentucky at Florida (6:45 p.m.)

The OU-South Carolina game time will be the Sooners’ earlier start so far this season and is the first morning kickoff of 2024.

OU’s first six start times this season were 6 p.m. (Temple), 6:45 p.m. (Houston), 2:30 p.m. (Tulane), 6:30 p.m. (Tennessee), 2:30 p.m. (Auburn) and 2:30 p.m. (Texas).

Published
John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Football