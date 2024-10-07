SEC Announces Window for Oklahoma-South Carolina Kickoff Time
The Southeastern Conference announced kickoff times for next week’s football games on Monday, and Oklahoma’s home game with South Carolina will be a morning kickoff.
The Sooners and Gamecocks meet in Norman on Oct. 19 and will start at either 11 a.m. on ESPN or 11:45 a.m. on the SEC Network.
While OU goes into Saturday’s Red River Rivalry showdown with No. 1-ranked at 4-1 overall and 1-1 in SEC play, the Gamecocks are 3-2 and 1-2, with wins over Old Dominion, Kentucky and Akron and losses to LSU and Ole Miss.
Other SEC games on the slate for Oct. 19 are Auburn at Missouri (11 a.m. or 11:45 a.m.), Alabama at Tennessee (2:30 p.m.), Texas A&M at Missouri (3:15 p.m.), LSU at Arkansas (6 p.m.), Ball State at Vanderbilt (6 p.m.), Georgia at Texas (6:30 p.m.) and Kentucky at Florida (6:45 p.m.)
The OU-South Carolina game time will be the Sooners’ earlier start so far this season and is the first morning kickoff of 2024.
OU’s first six start times this season were 6 p.m. (Temple), 6:45 p.m. (Houston), 2:30 p.m. (Tulane), 6:30 p.m. (Tennessee), 2:30 p.m. (Auburn) and 2:30 p.m. (Texas).