SEC Coaches Snub Oklahoma on Preseason All-Conference Team
SEC Coaches apparently don’t think much of Oklahoma either.
After the Sooners were largely snubbed last month by media who cover the Southeastern Conference on the preseason All-SEC team, on Tuesday the coaches’ All-SEC squads were similarly bereft of Sooners.
Only three Oklahoma players were named to the coaches first, second and third teams, and no Sooners landed a first-team All-SEC nod.
Defensive end R Mason Thomas and transfer running back Jaydn Ott were named to the coaches second team, while long snapper Ben Anderson landed a spot on the third team.
Again, despite a fair amount of national hype for Washington State transfer John Mateer, SEC coaches looked outside of Norman to tab their All-SEC quarterbacks. LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier was named first team, South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers was second team, and Florida’s D.J. Lagway was third team. Mateer led the nation in total touchdowns last season and ranked in the top five in total offense.
Despite what many observers say is the SEC’s best defensive line, Thomas was the only Sooner defender to receive recognition from the coaches.
Other Sooners worthy of consideration are safety Robert Spears-Jennings, linebacker Kip Lewis and wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, an impact transfer from Arkansas.
Alabama and Georgia placed a league-leading 11 players on the squad, while Texas had 10 representatives, followed by Florida with eight.
Twelve schools had at least one first team All-SEC representative, including a conference-best eight from Georgia. Six SEC schools had multiple first team selections.
The SEC begins the 2025 season Thursday, Aug. 28 when Missouri plays host to Central Arkansas.
Oklahoma opens its schedule on Aug. 30, when the Sooners host Illinois State
First Team
Offense
QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
RB Le’Veon Moss, Texas A&M
RB Quintrevion Wisner, Texas
WR Ryan Williams, Alabama
WR Cam Coleman, Auburn
TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
OL Cayden Green, Missouri
OL Austin Barber, Florida
OL DJ Campbell, Texas*
OL Fernando Carmona Jr., Arkansas*
C Jake Slaughter, Florida
Defense
DL Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
DL Colin Simmons, Texas
DL Keldric Faulk, Auburn
DL Christian Miller, Georgia
LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
LB Whit Weeks, LSU
LB CJ Allen, Georgia
DB KJ Bolden, Georgia
DB Daylen Everette, Georgia
DB Michael Taaffe, Texas
DB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
Special Teams
PK Peyton Woodring, Georgia
P Brett Thorson, Georgia
RS Barion Brown, LSU
KOS Peyton Woodring, Georgia
LS Beau Gardner, Georgia
AP Zachariah Branch, Georgia
Second Team
Offense
QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
RB Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma
RB Caden Durham, LSU
WR Aaron Anderson, LSU
WR Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri*
WR Eric Singleton, Auburn*
TE Oscar Delp, Georgia
OL Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
OL Jaeden Roberts, Alabama
OL Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
OL Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
C Parker Brailsford, Alabama
Defense
DL Caleb Banks, Florida
DL R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
DL Tim Keenan III, Alabama
DL LT Overton, Alabama
LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama
LB Harold Perkins, LSU
LB Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
DB Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
DB Will Lee III, Texas A&M
DB Malik Muhammad, Texas
DB Domani Jackson, Alabama*
DB Keon Sabb, Alabama*
Special Teams
PK Trey Smack, Florida
P Jack Bouwmeester, Texas
RS Zachariah Branch, Georgia
KOS Trey Smack, Florida
LS Rocco Underwood, Florida
AP Zavion Thomas, LSU
Second Team
Offense
QB DJ Lagway, Florida
RB Nate Frazier, Georgia
RB Jam Miller, Alabama
WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia
WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee*
WR Eugene Wilson III, Florida*
TE Miles Kitselman, Tennessee
OL Earnest Greene III, Georgia
OL Xavier Chaplin, Auburn
OL Lance Heard, Tennessee
OL Joshua Braun, Kentucky*
OL Trevor Goosby, Texas*
C Connor Lew, Auburn
Defense
DL Cam Ball, Arkansas
DL Tyreak Sapp, Florida
DL Trey Moore, Texas
DL Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss
LB Taurean York, Texas A&M
LB Arion Carter, Tennessee
LB Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss
DB Boo Carter, Tennessee
DB Isaac Smith, Mississippi State
DB Jalen Catalon, Missouri
DB Bray Hubbard, Alabama
Special Teams
PK Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss*
PK Alex McPherson, Auburn*
P Aidan Laros, Kentucky
RS Zavion Thomas, LSU
KOS Will Stone, Texas
LS Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
AP Martel Hight, Vanderbilt
*denotes ties (not broken)