SEC Media Days: Greg Sankey Says Oklahoma, Texas Pass the 'It Just Means More' Test
DALLAS — SEC commissioner Greg Sankey learned a little about Oklahoma and Texas during his visits to the campuses on June 30 and July 1.
He learned about drone shows. He learned not to get between a rabid crowd and recording artist and rapper Pitbull. And he learned that wearing a tuxedo on Owen Field in the summer isn’t necessarily the best choice of attire.
But as Sankey went for his morning runs in Austin and Norman, he learned something else.
“In both places, you saw the passion for their programs play out,” Sankey said Monday at the downtown Omni Hotel to open SEC Media Days. “And then in individual interactions, while I walked around campus, either running on Sunday morning in Austin or Monday morning in Norman with a logo on, people doing a double take.
“It was fun to see in those communities displays of the SEC logo at a leadership level, to have deep conversation about what the decision means for each campus and … talking about what it means for the conference.”
Sankey said the addition of OU and Texas to grow and fortify the best conference in college sports was meaningful.
“I learned that both (schools) clearly made the — what one of our athletic directors called — the ’It Just Means More’ test,” Sankey said. “So that avid fan base that I spoke of earlier … both Oklahoma and Texas bring that same type of avid fan base to a set of peer universities and peer athletic programs.”
Sankey took questions about speculation on the ACC and Clemson and Florida State, about court decisions reshaping the look of the NCAA, and about the future of SEC membership.
But each time he remained adamant and resolute about the league’s new makeup.
“Obviously, if things change, then there's a new level of uncertainty,” he said. “It already creates speculation that I think is counterproductive. But I don’t spend an enormous amount of my time thinking about it.
“We can certainly remain at 16 for a long, long time and be successful.”
“Sixteen is our today,” Sankey reiterated, “and 16 is our tomorrow.”
“There is no ‘easy’ button we can just go push to resolve the issues we face, and there is no magic pill. Any time you face a reset, it is difficult.”
“We need more of what college football does for this country, not less.”
“May 23, the plaintiffs … announced agreement on a settlement on terms … it does provide us the opportunity to move forward in college sports.”
“… implementing the outcome of that agreement. We are working to implement literally a decade of change in a matter of months.”
In his opening remarks, Sankey said he was glad to move the league’s media days to Dallas, where he once worked for the Southland Conference, and even got to witness Nolan Ryan’s seventh no-hitter — Sankey even displayed his ticket stub from that historic day at old Arlington Stadium.
He also shared a story of Nick Saban — now retired from coaching and a member of the media with SEC Network — being denied access because he forgot his credential in his hotel room.
Sankey also said, beyond revenue and numbers, adding OU and Texas only enhances the league’s reputation.
“We are the one conference whose name still means something, Southeastern,” he said, “as our expansion restored historic rivalries while adding only 100 miles to our longest previous campus-to-campus trip.”