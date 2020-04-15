Former Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray has been widely projected as a first-round pick in next week’s NFL Draft.

Many sport books peg Murray’s over/under draft spot at 21. Where will he play? And when will he be selected?

In February, Murray was scheduled to meet with as many as 15 teams as the NFL Combine and rest of the scouting process played out.

Just in the last two weeks, Murray has reportedly met via video conference with the Houston Texans, the Baltimore Ravens, the Dallas Cowboys, the Atlanta Falcons, the New York Jets and the Arizona Cardinals.

Murray’s chat with the Cowboys was publicized on the team’s Instagram page.

On Wednesday, SI’s Bill Enright, Jamie Eisner and John Hoover discussed Murray’s potential landing spots.

“I have him locked to Baltimore at 28,” Eisner said. “I think they’d be thrilled to have him there. But New England at 23 is interesting. New Orleans just a pick later. And I can’t possibly see him falling out of the first round and getting past Kansas City, a team that just lost Reggie Ragland (to Detroit). So he’s going somewhere there in the back part of that first round.”

In three years as the Sooners’ middle linebacker, Murray made 325 career tackles, including 155 as a sophomore and 102 as a junior. In Alex Grinch’s defense, Murray was more of an attacker and increased his tackles-for-loss from 12.5 in 2018 to 17 in 2019.

