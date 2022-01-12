SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 105

On Caleb Williams latest, transfer portal additions and subtractions, coaching staff hires and recap of men's and women's basketball.

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway update the latest on the Caleb Williams saga and his seemingly imminent move to USC, discuss the additions and subtractions for Oklahoma in the transfer portal, break down the new staff additions and recap the latest with men's and women's basketball.

