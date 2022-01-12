Skip to main content

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 105

On Caleb Williams latest, transfer portal additions and subtractions, coaching staff hires and recap of men's and women's basketball.

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway update the latest on the Caleb Williams saga and his seemingly imminent move to USC, discuss the additions and subtractions for Oklahoma in the transfer portal, break down the new staff additions and recap the latest with men's and women's basketball.  

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.

Oklahoma 2021 Report Card: Wide Receiver

WATCH: Oklahoma F Jalen Hill Texas Postgame

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Texas Postgame

Texas Trounces Oklahoma With Dominant Defensive Performance

Oklahoma Announces Jay Valai as Cornerbacks Coach

Oklahoma Lands in Missouri DL Mekhi Wingo's Top Four Transfer Destinations

Oklahoma Lands in Top 10 of Final AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

