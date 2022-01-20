Skip to main content

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 106

On the latest with Caleb Williams and Jaxson Dart, the four latest transfer portal additions for Oklahoma, the recent staff changes and a men's and women's basketball update.

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway update the latest on the Caleb Williams and Jaxson Dart saga, go through the recent transfer portal additions for Oklahoma and discuss the latest with men's and women's basketball.

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 106

