SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 112

On the spring ahead for Oklahoma football, the latest with men's and women's basketball, recapping softball's big weekend in California, previewing baseball's big test in Houston and Episode 4 of "The Groves Bro's."

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway preview the football spring ahead as the calendar shifts to March, update the latest with men's and women's basketball, recap softball's big weekend in California, preview baseball's big test in Houston and dive into Ep. 4 of "The Groves Bro's."  

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.

