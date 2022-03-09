Skip to main content

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 113

On the latest with Oklahoma football, a preview of men's and women's basketball's big week in Kansas City, Jocelyn Alo's continuing home run record chase, baseball's tough weekend in Houston and Episode 5 of "The Groves Bro's."

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway break down all the latest with Oklahoma football recruiting and impending spring camp, preview men's and women's basketball's big week in Kansas City, try to figure out of Jocelyn Alo will ever get pitched to again, recap the latest with Sooners baseball and dive into Ep. 5 of "The Groves Bro's."  

