SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 114

On a recap of OU Pro Day and football recruiting, the latest with men's and women's basketball postseason, diamond sports in action and Episode 6 of "The Groves Bro's."

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway revisit OU Pro Day and give a football recruiting update, recap the week in Kansas City and postseasons for men's and women's basketball, discuss the latest with the diamond sports and dive into Ep. 6 of "The Groves Bro's."  

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.

