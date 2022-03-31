Skip to main content

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 116

On the latest with Oklahoma's spring practices, a football recruiting update, reaction the latest basketball roster news and a recap of the diamond sports.

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway dive into the latest with Oklahoma's spring practices, give a recruiting update after Josh and Ryan's big weekend in Dallas, react to the latest basketball roster news and recap the latest with the diamond sports. 

