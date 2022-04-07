Skip to main content

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 117

On the latest with Oklahoma spring practices, the return of the OU Coaches Caravan, the departure of Bob Bowlsby from the Big 12, basketball's roster and coaching staff changes and a recap of diamond sports.

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway recap the latest with Oklahoma spring practices and the return of Justin Harrington, react to the return of the OU Coaches Caravan and the departure of Bob Bowlsby from the Big 12, break down the roster and coaching staff chances for basketball, and update the diamond sports.  

