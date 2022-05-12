Skip to main content

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 123

On Brent Venables' Coaches Caravan comments, OU's new ESPN+ deal, the latest recruiting trail and transfer portal additions, the diamond sports' latest action and more.

Sports Illustrated Sooners deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway react to Brent Venables' Coaches Caravan comments, break down OU's new ESPN+ deal, discuss the new additions on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal, recap the latest with the diamond sports and more. 

