SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 17

Publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune examine the history of losing to Iowa State, where this program is now (is it really soft?), pull apart the disaster in Ames, preview the Texas game, plus look at the remaining games and offer the Sooners' final record.

To listen, CLICK the play button on the embedded player below...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or tell your Amazon-enabled device, "Alexa, play the SI Sooners Podcast" ...

Or WATCH the video version on YouTube below (Monday).