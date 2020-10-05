SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 17

John. E. Hoover

Publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune examine the history of losing to Iowa State, where this program is now (is it really soft?), pull apart the disaster in Ames, preview the Texas game, plus look at the remaining games and offer the Sooners' final record.

To listen, CLICK the play button on the embedded player below...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or tell your Amazon-enabled device, "Alexa, play the SI Sooners Podcast" ... 

Or WATCH the video version on YouTube below (Monday).

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Poll Data: Sooners unranked for first time since Sept. 2016

Oklahoma Sooners drop out of AP poll for first time in over four years after 37-30 loss to Iowa State

Parker Thune

Game Book: Iowa State 37, Oklahoma 30

Notes from the Oklahoma Sooners' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday night

John. E. Hoover

Five Quick Takes: Iowa State 37, Oklahoma 30

Reactions from Oklahoma Sooners' 37-30 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones

Parker Thune

by

Jungman

"It's a sick feeling" for Sooners: 5 quotes to sum up loss at Iowa State

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and players offer their perspective on team's second consecutive loss

Parker Thune

Mailbag: Making sense of the Sooners' 37-30 defeat at Iowa State

Oklahoma Sooners have now lost consecutive regular season games for the first time since 1999, Bob Stoops' first season as head coach

Parker Thune

OU-Iowa State Q4 Report

Fourth quarter notes from Oklahoma Sooners' contest with Iowa State Cyclones

Parker Thune

OU-Iowa State Q3 Report

Oklahoma Sooners-Iowa State Cyclones Third Quarter Report

John. E. Hoover

OU-Iowa State Q2 Report

Oklahoma Sooners-Iowa State Cyclones Second Quarter Report

John. E. Hoover

OU-Iowa State Q1 Report

Oklahoma Sooners-Iowa State Cyclones First Quarter Report

John. E. Hoover

Reports: Ronnie Perkins wins suspension appeal, but won't play tonight at Iowa State

Report indicates that Oklahoma Sooners defensive end has successfully appealed his NCAA-imposed suspension after a positive drug test last December

Parker Thune