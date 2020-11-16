SI.com
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 28

John. E. Hoover

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune preview Oklahoma's big game this week against No. 14 Oklahoma State, tell you who wins the game and why (and by how much), try to figure out just how good Kyler Murray can be, examine the Sooners' latest scholarship offer and wonder how hard it must be to be a college football coach today.

To listen, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below. OR ...

LISTEN on Podbean ...

LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

LISTEN on Spotify ...

LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

Tell your Amazon-enabled device, "Alexa, play the SI Sooners Podcast" ...

Or WATCH the video version on YouTube (Monday morning).

  

Football

Poll Data: Sooners remain at No. 18, but favored over No. 14 Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Sooners stay put in AP poll with Bedlam showdown on deck

Parker Thune

Abraham Ancer fades in final round as Dustin Johnson claims Masters title

Former Oklahoma Sooners golfer shoots 4-over 76 after entering Sunday in a tie for second place

Kemper Ball

Patience, hard work have put OU defensive end Isaiah Thomas in position to finally have success

Early "ups and downs" derailed hopes of a "fairy tale" start, but now Thomas has become one of Oklahoma's most popular players because he stuck it out and put in the work

John. E. Hoover

Former Sooner Abraham Ancer climbs into 2nd at The Masters behind red hot Dustin Johnson

Ancer sits four shots behind the leader and is tied with Sungjae Im going into Sunday's final round

Kemper Ball

ESPN's 'College GameDay' coming for Bedlam

The networks's flagship pregame program hasn't been to OU since 2012

John. E. Hoover

What sets Sooners target D.J. Wesolak apart? "I'm going to try to outwork you"

3-star 2022 defensive end cites his mentality and work ethic as the main reasons for his rise to prominence on the recruiting trail

Parker Thune

For Lincoln Riley, the challenges of 'roster management' in 2020 are unprecedented

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley on the challenges of roster management in 2020

John. E. Hoover

Former Oklahoma Sooners golfer Abraham Ancer is co-leader at The Masters

After 36 holes, former Sooner is 9-under par in his Augusta National debut

John. E. Hoover

Big 12 defenses are better than they've been in more than a decade ... the SEC? Not so much

The SEC still has better defensive recruits and better NFL prospects, but the narrative is changing, and the two leagues are probably closer than they've been in a dozen years

John. E. Hoover

RIP Paul Hornung: When Notre Dame’s "Golden Boy" played the Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma and Notre Dame clashed in 1956 as the Irish QB won the Heisman and OU won on the way 47 straight

John. E. Hoover