SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 28

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune preview Oklahoma's big game this week against No. 14 Oklahoma State, tell you who wins the game and why (and by how much), try to figure out just how good Kyler Murray can be, examine the Sooners' latest scholarship offer and wonder how hard it must be to be a college football coach today.

