SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 3

In the latest episode of the SI Sooners Podcast, publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune discuss Joe Castiglione's moving the season opener to Aug. 5, break down OU's latest verbal commitment from the 2022 class, explain why Lincoln Riley is enjoying his new role as a thorn in Tom Herman's side, why SI All-American seems to love future Sooners, and get into OU's final piece of the 2020 recruiting class, plus a little basketball and an ode to John Blake.

Open the media player below, or LISTEN HERE: