SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 3

Camar WheatonOU Athletics

John. E. Hoover

In the latest episode of the SI Sooners Podcast, publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune discuss Joe Castiglione's moving the season opener to Aug. 5, break down OU's latest verbal commitment from the 2022 class, explain why Lincoln Riley is enjoying his new role as a thorn in Tom Herman's side, why SI All-American seems to love future Sooners, and get into OU's final piece of the 2020 recruiting class, plus a little basketball and an ode to John Blake.

Open the media player below, or LISTEN HERE: 

NCAA's Football Oversight Committee follows Sooners' lead

After Oklahoma was granted a waiver to move opener to Aug. 29, committee requested a blanket waiver for any and all teams to do the same

Parker Thune

SI All-American ID's Oklahoma Commit as Nation's Top Slot Receiver

Oklahoma Sooners commit Mario Williams named nation's top receiver by SI All-American

John. E. Hoover

Sooners offer 2023 OT

John. E. Hoover

Sooners make Final 4 for juco CB

John. E. Hoover

In Memoriam: OL Jerry Arnold blocked for Sooner legends and won a National Title

Jerry Arnold, who was Barry Switzer's first left tackle in 1973, died Thursday in Denver

John. E. Hoover

Caleb Williams says "I'm picking at" Texas WR commit Billy Bowman

Sooners' five-star QB commit says he's doing his best to lure four-star wideout across the Red River to Oklahoma

Parker Thune

Last Member of Sooners' 2020 Class Finally Arrives

Junior college safety Justin Harrington tweets that he'll be in Norman Monday

John. E. Hoover

Kenneth Murray agrees to terms with Chargers; all four 2020 Sooner draftees have now finalized deals

Former Oklahoma defensive captain set to ink with Los Angeles for $13 million over four years

Parker Thune

Oklahoma's opener vs. Missouri State moved to Aug. 29

Game was originally scheduled for Sept. 5; Sooner AD Joe Castiglione had been engaged in an effort to shift the game's date due to COVID-19 concerns

Parker Thune

Tidbits from the Trail: Notes from the week in Sooner recruiting

Sooners make top schools list for two five-star OL prospects, but could lose out on top in-state recruit Kendal Daniels

Parker Thune