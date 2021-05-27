SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 60

Sports Illustrated home
The latest on OU baseball, OU softball, OU basketball and breaking down the big stories this week and coming up in OU football ... and more.
Author:
Publish date:

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman preview tonight's Big 12 Tournament Bedlam baseball game, discuss the OU basketball team's newest arrival, dive deep in this weekend's NCAA softball Norman Super Regional, break down the defensive line depth chart, preview the massive recruiting summer and more.

To listen, click PLAY on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

Or WATCH the video version on YouTube (posts later Wednesday)

