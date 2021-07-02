SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 65

Everything OU fans need to know about NIL, which recruits are out and which might be in (soon), and is Oklahoma good enough to win a national title this year?

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director/assistant editor Josh Callaway break down all the details of the NCAA's name, image and likeness developments, what it means for OU and the Sooners' Fan Appreciation Day, the good and the bad in recruiting and discuss whether the Sooners have a national championship roster or not.

