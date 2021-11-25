SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 98

Reviewing Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch pressers, looking hard at the CFP rankings, previewing the Bedlam game, looking at basketball and more.

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway break down the Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch press conferences ahead of this week's game at Oklahoma State, the Sooners' challenge of winning in Stillwater and getting back to the Big 12 Championship Game, and dive into the College Football Playoff rankings and OU basketball.

To Listen to the podcast, click PLAY on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.