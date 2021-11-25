Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 98

    Reviewing Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch pressers, looking hard at the CFP rankings, previewing the Bedlam game, looking at basketball and more.
    Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway break down the Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch press conferences ahead of this week's game at Oklahoma State, the Sooners' challenge of winning in Stillwater and getting back to the Big 12 Championship Game, and dive into the College Football Playoff rankings and OU basketball.

