SI Tickets: Oklahoma-Kansas Showdown Carries Drama, Desperation

Oklahoma football fans can get a great bargain on tickets to Saturday’s showdown with No. 18-ranked Kansas.

The Sooners (3-3) are desperate to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat and an 0-4 start in Big 12 Conference play. But OU hasn’t lost to the Jayhawks (5-1) since 1997.

SI Tickets’ get-in price for west side upper deck tickets is $34, with a limited number of club seats on the east side starting at $233. East side lower bowl tickets range between $68 and $111. Follow the SI Tickets link for more information on how to land tickets to Sooner games this week and in the future as OU tries to right the ship in 2022. SI Tickets offers $10 flat fee pricing — one fee for all your tickets.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s health status remains up in the air after a concussion two weeks ago at TCU. Gabriel said he is still in concussion protocol, and coach Brent Venables said he expects to know by Thursday whether Gabriel can play.

The Jayhawks have their own QB quandary, as dynamic starter Jalon Daniels suffered a shoulder injury last week against the Horned Frogs in Lawrence. Daniels’ injury opened the door for Jason Bean, who threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns in the second half of KU’s 38-31 loss.

