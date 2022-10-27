Skip to main content

SI Tickets: Plenty of Great Seats, Affordable Tickets Available for Oklahoma-Iowa State

SI Tickets offers a $10 flat fee on all ticket purchases.

Two years ago, during the pandemic, Iowa State beat Oklahoma for the first time in Ames since 1960.

The teams are back at it this week at Jack Trice Stadium, and the get-in price for Saturday’s game is $29 for tickets purchased from SI Tickets.

Kickoff is 11 a.m. and fans who don’t have tickets can load up in either lower-deck or upper-deck tickets — the vast majority are on sale for less than $100.

SI Tickets even has access to front-row seats in the upper decks for as low as $69, or front-row seats in the lower deck for as low as $45.

