SI Tickets: Plenty of Great Seats, Affordable Tickets Available for Oklahoma-Iowa State

Two years ago, during the pandemic, Iowa State beat Oklahoma for the first time in Ames since 1960.

The teams are back at it this week at Jack Trice Stadium, and the get-in price for Saturday’s game is $29 for tickets purchased from SI Tickets.

Kickoff is 11 a.m. and fans who don’t have tickets can load up in either lower-deck or upper-deck tickets — the vast majority are on sale for less than $100.

SI Tickets even has access to front-row seats in the upper decks for as low as $69, or front-row seats in the lower deck for as low as $45.

As always, SI Tickets offers one $10 flat fee for your entire ticket purchase.

Tickets to OU’s remaining games are also available from SI Tickets.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.