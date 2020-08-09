Six Oklahoma football players got one for the thumb this weekend.

As OU coach Lincoln Riley showed off the program’s fifth consecutive Big 12 Championship ring on Twitter, six Sooners celebrated what's believed to be an unprecedented achievement in OU history.

Three defensive linemen, two wide receivers and a walk-on quarterback/holder are the first OU players in at least 40 years to slip on their fifth conference title ring.

Wideout Nick Basquine, noseguard Neville Gallimore, defensive end Kenneth Mann, quarterback Connor McGinnis, wideout A.D. Miller and defensive tackle Marquise Overton each own five rings in their careers.

Top, L-R: Basquine, Gallimore, Overton, Miller, Mann and McGinnis Photos: OU Athletics

Making history at a place with tradition like Oklahoma isn't easy. But this one is a tribute to the grit and determination of six men who not only put in the time to excel on the field and in the classroom, but overcame various challenges along the way and chose to remain a part of the OU roster.

Basquine, for instance, didn't have a scholarship offer when he arrived, endured two season-ending injuries and still finished his career strong. Miller entered the transfer portal for Illinois, but returned soon after and was a contributor in 2019. McGinnis was a walk-on who started four straight seasons as the team's holder on placekicks.

Other seniors in 2019 won their fourth straight championship ring at OU: linebacker Mark Jackson (now at TCU), wideout Lee Morris and cornerback Parnell Motley.

Winning the Big 12 under Riley has become almost passe, even taken for granted. But it shouldn't be: In 125 years of college football, it is unclear if any OU players in the program’s history have ever won five straight conference championships.

Bud Wilkinson’s OU teams won 14 Big 6/Big 7 crowns in a row from 1947-59, but no individual players won five straight titles because, with few exceptions, freshmen were not eligible. After freshmen became eligible in 1972, Barry Switzer’s Sooners won nine straight Big Eight titles from 1972-80, but redshirt seasons were not available to players until 1978.

The elite group from 2019 could be joined this year by six Sooners — if there’s a college football season in 2020, and if the Sooners repeat again: linebacker Bryan Mead, quarterback Tanner Schafer, offensive tackle Erik Swenson, defensive back Chanse Sylvie, linebacker Jon-Michael Terry and linebacker Josh Schenck could win. their fifth straight Big 12 ring.

Here’s more on the Sooners’ super six:

WR Nick Basquine, 5-11, 202, Norman (North)

2014: Redshirted.

Redshirted. 2015: Did not play.

Did not play. 2016: Played in 13 games with two starts; caught 20 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

Played in 13 games with two starts; caught 20 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns. 2017: Redshirted (medical hardship).

Redshirted (medical hardship). 2018: Played in 14 games; caught seven passes for 134 yards.

Played in 14 games; caught seven passes for 134 yards. 2019: Played in 14 games with three starts; caught 19 passes for 275 yards and one touchdown.

NG Neville Gallimore, 6-2, 301, St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada (Canada Prep Football Academy)

2015: Redshirted.

Redshirted. 2016: Played in 13 games with six starts; made 40 tackles (4.0 TFL) and one QB sack.

Played in 13 games with six starts; made 40 tackles (4.0 TFL) and one QB sack. 2017: Played in 12 games with five starts; made 28 tackles (1.0 TFL) with half a QB sack.

Played in 12 games with five starts; made 28 tackles (1.0 TFL) with half a QB sack. 2018: Started 13 games; made 50 tackles (5.5 TFL) with three QB sacks.

Started 13 games; made 50 tackles (5.5 TFL) with three QB sacks. 2019:

2019: Started 14 games; made 30 tackles (7.5 TFL) with 4.0 QB sacks and made second-team All-Big 12 and third-team All-American.

DE Kenneth Mann, 6-3, 269, Burleson, TX

2015: Redshirted.

Redshirted. 2016: Played in eight games, mostly on special teams, with two tackles.

Played in eight games, mostly on special teams, with two tackles. 2017: Played in 13 games; made 28 tackles (6.0 TFL), with five QB sacks.

Played in 13 games; made 28 tackles (6.0 TFL), with five QB sacks. 2018: Started 13 games; made 51 tackles (5.5 TFL) with 1 QB sack.

Started 13 games; made 51 tackles (5.5 TFL) with 1 QB sack. 2019: Played in six games with one start before a season-ending injury; made five tackles (1.5 TFL) with one QB sack.

QB Connor McGinnis, 6-4, 180, Oklahoma City (Heritage Hall)

2015: Redshirted.

Redshirted. 2016: Held on placekicks in 13 games.

Held on placekicks in 13 games. 2017: Holder on placekicks in 14 games, winning Mortell Holder of the Year (HOTY) award.

Holder on placekicks in 14 games, winning Mortell Holder of the Year (HOTY) award. 2018: Held on placekicks in 14 games.

Held on placekicks in 14 games. 2019: Held on placekicks in 14 games.

WR A.D. Miller, 6-3, 194, Dallas (Bishop Dunne)

2015: Played in six games with one start; caught two passes for 16 yards.

Played in six games with one start; caught two passes for 16 yards. 2016: Played in 12 games with five starts; caught 12 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Played in 12 games with five starts; caught 12 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. 2017: Redshirted.

Redshirted. 2018: Played in nine games with four starts; caught seven passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

Played in nine games with four starts; caught seven passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns. 2019: Played in 10 games with two starts; caught six passes for 118 yards.

DT Marquise Overton, 6-1, 304, Jenks, OK

2015: Played in eight games; made five tackles (one TFL) with one QB sack.

Played in eight games; made five tackles (one TFL) with one QB sack. 2016: Played in two games before an injury and medical redshirt; made two tackles.

Played in two games before an injury and medical redshirt; made two tackles. 2017: Played in 14 games with nine starts; made 43 tackles (three TFL).

Played in 14 games with nine starts; made 43 tackles (three TFL). 2018: Played in 11 games; made 10 tackles.

Played in 11 games; made 10 tackles. 2019: Played in 14 games; made 19 tackles (4.5 TFL) with one QB sack.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.